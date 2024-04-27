Honey, We’re Buying a Park
The largest flat lot available in Sherman Oaks, this remarkable property offers an exciting and rare array of highly coveted amenities – towering mature trees provide shade, privacy and beauty, plus the huge detached guest house offers an incredible home office. The house has traditional architecture that exudes elegance and timeless appeal. Every corner has a lovely warmth. The glorious sunroom overlooks the sparkling pool. Room for pickelball/basketball. Basement is ideal for gym or theater and wine cellar.
Location: 15017 Valley Vista, Sherman Oaks 91403
Asking Price: $3,999,999
Year Built: 1947
Living Area: 6,471 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Open Sunday, 4/28, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Contact: The Agency
Craig Knizek
818.618.1006
cknizek@theagencyre.com
www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek
DRE#: 01377932
Corey Kessler
818.571.3352
corey.kessler@theagencyre.com
CalBRE#: 01882925