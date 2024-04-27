Honey, We’re Buying a Park

The largest flat lot available in Sherman Oaks, this remarkable property offers an exciting and rare array of highly coveted amenities – towering mature trees provide shade, privacy and beauty, plus the huge detached guest house offers an incredible home office. The house has traditional architecture that exudes elegance and timeless appeal. Every corner has a lovely warmth. The glorious sunroom overlooks the sparkling pool. Room for pickelball/basketball. Basement is ideal for gym or theater and wine cellar.

Location: 15017 Valley Vista, Sherman Oaks 91403

Asking Price: $3,999,999

Year Built: 1947

Living Area: 6,471 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Open Sunday, 4/28, 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Contact: The Agency

Craig Knizek

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agent/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932

Corey Kessler

818.571.3352

corey.kessler@theagencyre.com

CalBRE#: 01882925