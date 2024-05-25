Sophisticated Condo in Prestigious Le Parc
Stunning, brand new, contemporary-designed home in prestigious Le Parc in Century City. Designer done to perfection with new systems in a desirable location facing lush landscaping and water. This exquisite redesigned and remodeled 2-bedroom plus den offers wood flooring and brand new upgrades throughout. The elegant foyer announces your entry into the main hallway leading to the large living room with 10-foot ceilings and walls of French doors to park-like landscaped private patios. This sophisticated condo is like living in a private home but with all of the amenities and security of world-renowned Le Parc with acres of stunning grounds.
Location: 10128 Empyrean Way #102, Los Angeles 90067
Asking Price: $3,595,000
Year Built: 1979
Living Area: 2,498 square feet, 2 bedrooms, den, 3.5 bathrooms
Features: Chef’s kitchen boasts state-of-the-art appliances and custom marble countertops. Dining area opens to a large private terrace. The primary suite boasts dual gorgeous baths with custom stonework finishes and custom walk-in closets. Stunning powder room with marble vanity.
Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty
Lori Berris
310.880.3061
lori.berris@sothebys.realty
www.loriberris.com
DRE#: 00962605