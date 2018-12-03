There is a magic bullet for some cancers. But often, it misses

Yescarta and Kymriah are pulling patients who ran out of options back from the brink of death. The therapies, which to this day remained the only two CAR-Ts approved by regulators, involve removing infection-fighting immune-system cells from the patient’s blood and, with a genetic tweak, reprogramming them in a laboratory to destroy cells that harbor the cancer. The dramatic results — and the prospect of wiping out cancer with one single infusion — came with stratospheric prices: Yescarta at $373,000 and Kymriah at $475,000.