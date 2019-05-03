Here’s how to ease the load of student loans

Those attending school in fall 2019 should submit their FAFSA as soon as possible if they haven’t already, as state and institutional deadlines may have passed. Check with the financial aid office to be sure. For the 2019-20 school year, the official FAFSA deadline is June 30, 2020, to allow for students attending classes next summer. You’ll be eligible again for financial aid based on new income numbers when applications open in October for the following fall term.