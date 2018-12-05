Asian stocks slide on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade truce

Asian stocks sank Wednesday following a plunge the day before on Wall Street amid confusion about what Washington and Beijing agreed to in a tariff cease-fire. U.S. markets were closed in observance of the national day of mourning for former President George H.W. Bush.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.6% to 26,840.74 points and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7% to 2,647.55. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 21,946.94 while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 1.2% to 5,641.50. Seoul's Kospi shed 0.6% to 2,102.17 and benchmarks in Taiwan, New Zealand and Southeast Asia also declined.
Investor confidence in the U.S.-China agreement faltered after confusing and conflicting comments from President Trump and some senior officials. That revived fears that the disagreement between the two economic powerhouses could slow the global economy.
On Tuesday, the Standard & Poor's 500 slid 3.2% to 2,700.06. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 3.1% to 25,027.07. The Nasdaq composite lost 3.8% to 7,158.43. Tech companies, banks and exporters including Boeing and Caterpillar all declined.
The Trump administration raised doubts about the substance of a U.S.-China trade cease-fire. That revived fears their tariff battle could chill global economic growth.
Trump previously said the agreement in Buenos Aires would lead to sales of American farm goods and cuts in Chinese auto tariffs, but Beijing has yet to confirm that. Trump renewed threats of tariff hikes Tuesday, saying on Twitter that Washington would have a “real deal” with China or else would charge “major tariffs” on Chinese goods. That made the weekend agreement seem even less likely to produce a long-lasting settlement.
Markets also got a jolt from remarks by the president of the Fed's New York regional bank. During a briefing with reporters, John Williams said given his outlook for strong economic growth, he expects “further gradual increases in interest rates will best sponsor a sustained economic expansion.” That seemed to counter Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell's remarks last week.
The jitters helped drive demand for government bonds. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.91% from 2.99% late Monday, a large move. The slide in bond yields, which affect interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, weighed on bank stocks.
“Positive sentiment from the China-U.S. trade war truce dissipated quickly,” said Eugene Leow and Radhika Rao of DBS Group in a report. “Questions on trade, worries about U.S. growth and perceived dovishness on the Fed all play a part in explaining these market moves. Concerns were also compounded by increasing news narrative on inverted curves and risks of a recession.”