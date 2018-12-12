U.S. investigators point to China in the Marriott data hack affecting 500 million travelers

Such information would be valuable not just to criminals seeking to commit identity fraud but also intelligence agencies seeking to build dossiers and track movements of diplomats, spies, military personnel, business executives and journalists, according to several cybersecurity experts. Armed with a rich array of personal data, an intelligence agency can also tailor an approach to a person to see if the individual can be recruited as a spy or blackmailed for information. The passport data, which is not often collected in data breaches, probably was a particularly valuable find for the hackers.