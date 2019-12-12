Hollywood Hills stunner from ‘Selling Sunset’ sells for $35.5 million

One of the biggest homes in Hollywood Hills has sold for one of the largest sums in the neighborhood’s history. On Hillside Avenue, a newly built showplace has traded hands for a whopping $35.5 million, according to sources unauthorized to comment publicly on the sale.

The deal is the priciest Hollywood Hills has seen since 2012, when Malaysian businessman Jho Low dropped $38.98 million on a mammoth spec house in the Bird Streets. Federal officials later seized the property, claiming Low bought the home with embezzled funds, and the 13,000-square-foot mansion has since been put back on the market for a deeply discounted $24.5 million.

The Hillside spec mansion is even bigger than Low’s former mansion, clocking in at 20,000 square feet on a half-acre lot. The seller, real estate developer Jeff Thomas, first brought it to market for $43.9 million in August. He got plenty of publicity for the home, as it was featured heavily on listing agent Jason Oppenheim’s Netflix show “Selling Sunset.”

Spanning three stories, the ultra-modern home has luxury flourishes inside and out. Automated walls of glass open outside, where a 163-foot infinity pool culminates in a waterfall that cascades down to an atrium garden.

Inside, living spaces boast custom lighting fixtures and a sleek design palette of glass, tile, wood and stone. There’s a massive indoor-outdoor living room, as well as a formal dining room, a chef’s kitchen and a spacious office.

Other amenities include a wine cellar, movie theater, wet bar, glass elevator, car showroom and wellness spa complete with wet and dry saunas, hot and cold plunge pools and a massage room. Up top, a rooftop deck with a fire pit takes in sweeping city light views.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The master suite alone spans 2,800 square feet and tacks on a wraparound terrace, outdoor hot tub and an oval-shaped tub that’s sunken into the bathroom floor. The dressing room was imported from Italy.

Patios surround the outdoor pool, where a 15-foot television rises from the ground. Thomas spent around $2 million touching up the property, a process that included burying power lines and repaving the street, according to CNBC.

Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group held the listing with James Harris and David Parnes of the Agency.