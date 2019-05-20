Musician David Hodges finds a buyer for Studio City home with recording studio

Musician David Hodges, who won a pair of Grammys with the rock band Evanescence, is finally walking away from his place in Studio City. After hitting the market for $3.195 million three years ago, the contemporary home has sold for $2.75 million.
Tan tones cover the property inside and out, creating 6,494 square feet of neutral interiors with bamboo floors and walls of windows. A two-story living room with a custom fireplace anchors the main level, which also holds a chandelier-topped dining area and center-island kitchen.
The common rooms open to a balcony overlooking the landscaped backyard. Set beneath hanging lights, the outdoor space centers on a resort-style pool and spa with a waterfall. Past a flat stretch of lawn, a flagstone walkway leads to a playground.
Five of the six bedrooms are found upstairs, including a master suite with an office and a Travertine-filled bathroom. Downstairs, the den holds a professionally designed recording studio.
Colin Benward of PLG Estates held the listing. Cesar Gonzalez of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.
Hodges, 40, helped record Evanescence’s debut album “Fallen,” which included the hits “Bring Me to Life” and “My Immortal.” After leaving the group in 2003, he played in the bands Trading Yesterday and the Age of Information and also worked with artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion and Carrie Underwood.