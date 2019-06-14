Modern Beverly Hills pad was once a home court for Jack Kent Cooke

A Beverly Hills home where former Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings and Washington Redskins owner Jack Kent Cooke once lived has come into play at $11.99 million.
The walled and gated property, which has been extensively updated through the years, was owned by Cooke in the 1980s, records show. More recently, it was home to late film producer Alan Landsburg.
A cascading waterfall feature and polished front doors set the tone for the modern-style house, which opens to some 7,400 square feet of white-walled interior. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors border the living and dining rooms, opening the space to leafy views. A wide island with a waterfall edge anchors the chef’s kitchen.
A step-down sitting area, dual bathrooms, custom walk-in closets and two patios comprise the master suite, which is one of four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Elsewhere is an office and a gym. Custom millwork, built-in benches and marble fireplace adorn the screening room.
Outside, mature trees and a wide waterfall feature create a backdrop for a blue-tiled swimming pool and spa. Ample patio space and an outdoor kitchen complete the setting.
The property previously changed hands three years ago for a little over $5 million, records show.
Martin Halfon of the Agency holds the listing.
Cooke, who died in 1997 at 84, owned a stake in the Redskins before turning to California’s sports stage in 1965 with the purchase of the Lakers. Under his ownership, he moved the team to the “fabulous” Forum, which he built in 1967, and won an NBA title in 1972. He was the first owner of the Kings, which began play as an expansion team in 1967.
Forced to pay off a multimillion-dollar divorce settlement in 1979, Kent sold the Lakers and Kings franchises to Jerry Buss for $67.5 million.
As the owner of the Redskins, his teams won three NFL championships.