Jodie Foster makes contact with a buyer in Beverly Hills

Actress Jodie Foster and her wife, photographer-actress Alexandra Hedison, have exited the scene in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, selling their home of seven years for $14.9 million.
The Traditional-style house, built in 1952, sits on more than half an acre of grounds with views in nearly every direction.
A vaulted-ceiling foyer leads to the heart of the home: a formal living room bordered by floor-to-ceiling windows. A media room and formal dining room flank the living room area. In the chef’s kitchen, there are a breakfast area and French doors that open to a brick patio.
The master suite lies on the second floor and features beamed ceilings, a fireplace and a private deck that surveys the rounds. A total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms lie within 7,500 square feet of interior.
Outside, tall hedges surround a swimming pool and deck. A grassy field, gardens and mature trees fill out the grounds.
Foster, 56, gained recognition for "Taxi Driver" (1976) at age 13. She has won Oscars for "The Accused" (1988) and "The Silence of the Lambs" (1991). More recently, she starred in the films "The Beaver" (2011), "Elysium" (2013) and “Hotel Artemis” (2018).
Hedison, 49, is known for her role as Dylan Moreland on the series “The L Word.”
Foster bought the place through a trust in 2012 for $11.75 million, real estate records show.
David Kramer of Hilton & Hyland was the listing agent. Zach Goldsmith, also with Hilton & Hyland, represented the buyer.