Former Raider Langston Walker fields offers for Oakland home

Oakland native Langston Walker, who spent seven seasons with the Raiders as an offensive tackle, is asking $2.25 million for his scenic house in his hometown.
Built in 1996, the hillside property in Merriewood enjoys views of the Bay Area and three of its iconic bridges: Golden Gate, Bay and San Mateo-Hayward.
A private courtyard fronts the property, leading into a two-story home with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 4,022 square feet. A great room under vaulted ceilings sits at the heart of the floor plan. Lined with glass doors, it expands to a Bay-facing deck.
Elsewhere, there’s a media room, two dining areas and a center-island kitchen with tray ceilings. Granite lines the foyer floors, and maple hardwood covers the common spaces.
Two bedrooms open to private balconies: one off the master suite and one off a guest bedroom with painted murals on the walls.
Pamela Sweeney of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
After a college career at UC Berkeley, Walker was drafted in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Raiders. The 39-year-old played in 120 games during his time in the league, including a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills.
He’ll walk away with a profit if the home gets its price. Records show he paid $1.85 million for it in 2007.