Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson races to sell Bay Area townhome

Michael Johnson won four Olympic gold medals during his record-setting career, and now he’s nearing the finish line on a home sale. A Marin County townhouse owned by the retired sprinter is listed as pending with an asking price of $1.2 million, records show.
Found in Corte Madera half a mile from the San Francisco Bay, the 1990s home pairs white walls with carpet and hardwood across 1,690 square feet.
Plenty of windows brighten a two-story living room with a fireplace, and other highlights include a sunny dining area and a remodeled kitchen with brass fixtures and subway tile.
Three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms cap off the interior. Outside, there’s a patio and garden area next to a grassy space with a creek.
At 1,690 square feet, it’s only about a third of the size of the contemporary digs he bought in Malibu last year. Records show he shelled out $5.825 million for that one, which takes in ocean views from an infinity-edge pool and cantilevered deck.
Johnson, 51, won gold medals in three Olympic Games: Barcelona in 1992, Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000. He also boasts eight World Championship gold medals, which ties him for second all-time alongside fellow American Carl Lewis.
