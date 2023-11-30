Advertisement
Business

Wall Street drifts but remains on track for big gains in November

The New York Stock Exchange building
The market has been marching steadily higher in recent weeks as investors hope the Federal Reserve is finally done raising interest rates, which fight inflation by slowing the economy.
(Ted Shaffrey / Associated Press)
By DAMIAN J. TROISE
Associated Press
Share

Stocks are drifting on Wall Street in morning trading Thursday but remain on track for their best monthly gain in more than a year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 0.1% in morning trading, but remains up more than 8% in November. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 244 points, or 0.7%, to 35,676 as of 10:11 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%.

Treasury yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 4.34% from 4.26% late Wednesday.

The market has been marching steadily higher in recent weeks as investors hope the Federal Reserve is finally done raising interest rates, which fight inflation by slowing the economy. Those hopes got more support with a report that the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation cooled last month.

Advertisement

Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department said prices were unchanged from September to October, down from a 0.4% rise the previous month. Compared with a year ago, consumer prices rose 3% in October, below the 3.4% annual rate in September. That was the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2½ years.

An Amazon Prime delivery person struggles with packages while making a stop at a high-rise apartment building on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Business

Inflation gauge shows consumer prices continuing to cool

The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure cooled last month, the latest sign that price pressures are waning in the face of high interest rates.

The Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy pushed its benchmark interest rate from near zero in 2022 to its highest level in two decades by the middle of 2023. The goal has been to bring inflation back down to the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Wall Street is betting that the central bank will continue to hold rates steady at its December meeting and into early 2023, when it could start considering cutting interest rates. Fed officials have hinted at those possibilities, while also saying any future moves will be based on economic data.

The latest data on economic growth and consumer confidence have also raised hopes that the Fed will achieve its goal of a “soft landing,” which involves cooling the inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. Meanwhile, the latest round of surprisingly encouraging corporate earnings gave investors more confidence that businesses and the economy can keep humming along.

Software company Salesforce jumped 7.5% after giving investors a strong profit forecast. Cloud-computing company Snowflake rose 5.9% after also giving Wall Street an encouraging financial forecast.

Advertisement

On the losing end, data storage company Pure Storage fell 15.5% after giving investors a disappointing revenue outlook.

FILE - Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell testifies on the Federal Reserve's response to the coronavirus pandemic during a House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation “will likely remain elevated in coming months" before “moderating,” an apparent acknowledgement that price gains have been larger and more persistent than many economists forecast. In written testimony to be delivered Wednesday, July 14, at noon before the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated his long-held view that the high inflation readings of the past several months have largely been driven by temporary factors, such as supply shortages and surging demand as pandemic-related business restrictions ease.(Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP, File)

Business

Column: The economy has been strong. Why are economists so eager to predict it will tank?

Economists are preoccupied with making predictions about the future path of the U.S. economy, but keep getting fooled by the truth.

Oct. 10, 2023

Also Thursday, the Labor Department said slightly more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, while the overall number of people in the U.S. collecting benefits rose to its highest level in two years. The report indicates that the labor market remains strong, but is showing signs of softening.

In Europe, the latest data showed that inflation dropped more than expected to 2.4% in November, the lowest in more than two years. The new figure is close to the European Central Bank’s inflation target of 2% following a rapid series of interest rate hikes dating to summer 2022.

Stocks in Asia and Europe were mostly higher.

AP writers Christopher Rugaber, Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement