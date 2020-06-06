Essential California Week in Review: New salt, old wounds

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It is Saturday, June 6.

Here’s a look at the top stories of the last week:

Protests swell. Demonstrations and unrest began last weekend and continued throughout the week and throughout the state . In Los Angeles, the unrest revived memories of the 1992 uprising , after four police officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King, and of the Watts riots of 1965.

Some things have changed. Though it might feel like California is reliving its past , this time is different in key ways, too. For one: South L.A. was hit hard in 1992, but this time around it’s been spared — on purpose .

Thousands of people turn out. Protesters spanned all ages, races, ethnicities, backgrounds and communities and were fueled by anger at needless death and at inequality laid bare by the pandemic.

Violence and looting. Among overwhelmingly peaceful demonstrations, there was also violence and some looting. Some business owners criticized police for failing to protect their businesses , while some Latino neighborhoods took matters into their own hands .

Police violence on video. Some of that violence came from police themselves. Videos from the demonstrations show LAPD officers and L.A. County sheriff’s deputies using Tasers, beating protesters and driving a police vehicle at them .

Record arrests. By Tuesday, police had arrested nearly 3,000 people in Southern California . Arrest numbers grew so large that police set up a processing center at Jackie Robinson Stadium, drawing condemnation from UCLA .

Military threat. President Trump responded to the unrest by declaring himself a “president of law and order” and threatening to send “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers.” Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would push back .

Curfews start, then end. Los Angeles spent much of the week under curfews. After confusion and hundreds of arrests for breaking them, the rules were lifted Thursday .

Budget cuts. Weeks after proposing a budget that included a 7% spending boost for the LAPD, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he would direct $250 million to specifically address structural racism, with as much as $150 million of it coming from the police budget. It’s a departure from a decades-long City Hall commitment to LAPD expansion .

A push for action. State and local lawmakers are still pushing for other kinds of action, including limits on the use of rubber bullets . On Friday, Newsom called for new restrictions on crowd control techniques and the use of force by law enforcement .

Testing centers closed. Because of the protests, L.A. closed coronavirus testing centers. But the pandemic hasn’t gone away, and experts worry that any drop in testing could have dire consequences , especially when the true spread still remains unclear .

