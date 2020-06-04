Pressure builds to end curfew amid more peaceful protests

More huge protests against the death of George Floyd and local police violence spread across Southern California along with growing pressure to end curfews imposed over the weekend.

Police reported few problems Wednesday night, after dealing with scattered looting and vandalism Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Officials pushed back curfews later into the evening amid pressure to lift them all together.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said that while the curfews may have been warranted on Sunday and Monday nights, “now it seems like they are being used to arrest peaceful protesters. I don’t think they are needed anymore.” Mayor Eric Garcetti said the curfew could be lifted if things remain quiet Wednesday night.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit against Los Angeles city and county and the city of San Bernardino to end the curfews.

“The curfews’ extraordinary suppression of all political protest in the evening hours plainly violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and their blanket restrictions on movement outside working hours violate the Constitution’s protection of freedom of movement,” the ACLU said in a statement.

The suit was filed on behalf on Black Lives Matter and others.

The biggest demonstration took place at the Civic Center, where thousands protesting Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey for her handling of local police killings barely broke their stride as the ground began to roll and sway from a magnitude 5.5 earthquake located 120 miles from downtown around 6:30 p.m.

“The DA should be held accountable for her lack of leadership and care for the people that we lost,” said protester Al Calderon, 26. “It’s unsettling to hear these families’ stories.”

On Wednesday, 61 people were charged with looting and other crimes in connection to the break-ins, fires and thefts across L.A. County. About 2,500 people were arrested between Friday and Tuesday morning during the largely peaceful protests.

“I support the peaceful organized protests that already have brought needed attention to racial inequality throughout our society, including in the criminal justice system,” Lacey said in a statement. “I also have a constitutional and ethical duty to protect the public and prosecute people who loot and vandalize our community.”

A series of peaceful protests over the police killing of Floyd rolled through Newport Beach on Wednesday.

Though the protests were calm, a television camera captured a scary scene on Balboa Boulevard when a vehicle zipped through a crowd of demonstrators — eventually colliding with a bicyclist.

No one was injured, and the driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, Newport Beach Police Dept. spokeswoman Heather Rangel said. This doesn’t appear to have been a deliberate action, she added.

For Gale Oliver Jr., a pastor at the Greater Light Family Church in Santa Ana, a protest against racism and police brutality in one of Orange County’s wealthiest enclaves was a sign of the times.

“It’s a blessing that this is going on in Newport Beach,” said Oliver, who is black. “I mean, this is going on in Newport Beach? I guess America is finally listening.”

Oliver said pastors in Santa Ana began meeting regularly with Orange County law enforcement officials about five years ago in hopes of ending “policing from the point of view that they’re under attack.” He’s seen progress, but more needs to be done, he said, here and throughout the country.

“Two men have said, ‘I can’t breathe.’ One said it eight times, one said it 11 times,” Oliver said, referring to the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner, who died in 2014 while being restrained in a chokehold by a New York City policeman. “‘I can’t breathe’ — what that really means is there’s things that will suffocate you. Racism will suffocate you. Hate will suffocate you.”

Kyle Scallon, 21, turned out Wednesday to protest not just Floyd’s death but also a discriminatory approach he believes law enforcement in Orange County has taken for too long. Driving in his hometown of Mission Viejo and elsewhere in the county, Scallon said, he has been pulled over by officers intent on questioning his girlfriend, who is Creole.

“They ask me for my license,” he said, “and they ask her where she lives, where she’s going, what she’s doing in the car.” In his experience, Scallon said, the default view for police is to assume people of color are doing something wrong, no matter the circumstances of the encounter.

“I’m here because I just want cops to realize not everyone’s bad,” he said, standing with a group of protesters on the corner of MacArthur Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway. “It’s become the system, but they need to realize not everyone they meet is bad.”

The curfew has allowed the LAPD to make mass arrests over the last few days, mostly protesters who chose not to leave when police ordered them to.

Thousands of people have been arrested in the L.A. region since Saturday.

At 8th Street and Crenshaw Bouelvard on Tuesday night, police detained dozens of protesters who had converged at the mayor’s residence.

The crowd chanted “peaceful protest” intermittently and, for the most part, calmly complied with police as they were cuffed with plastic bands.

Police arrested the crowd methodically and had protesters stand with legs spread against a gate — collecting names and information before escorting each protester to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s bus.

After each person was arrested, some in the crowd yelled, “We love you,” and clapped.

Times staff writers Sonja Sharp, Richard Winton, Hannah Fry, Andrew J. Campa and Benjamin Oreskes contributed to this report.

