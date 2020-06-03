Activists want the LAPD budget slashed. Protests, unrest have intensified the debate

When Los Angeles was plunged into a budget crisis earlier this year, progressive activists demanded that the City Council slash spending at the Police Department, saying it’s wrong to boost funding for officers while cutting other urgently needed services.

The debate over police spending at City Hall has only intensified after several days of protests against police brutality, the LAPD’s response to those demonstrations and the looting that sometimes followed.

Activists with Black Lives Matter, Ground Game LA and other grassroots groups say incidents in recent days where the officers have used rubber bullets and batons only reinforce the need to dramatically defund the LAPD.

Those events “sensitized people to what is really happening — and what we have been experiencing all our lives,” said Akili, an organizer with Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles, who goes by only his last name. “This crisis that we are facing now, with police violence, has got people thinking, ‘Is this what we want?’”

Akili touted an alternative spending plan for City Hall, dubbed the People’s Budget, that would dramatically reduce the LAPD’s funding. But other community leaders, and at least some elected officials, say the recent outbreak in looting, vandalism and arson shows precisely why the the city needs the number of officers it has.

“Ten thousand officers were barely able to keep the peace,” said Councilman Paul Koretz, whose Westside district includes Beverly Boulevard, Melrose Avenue and other business districts where looting occurred. “Imagine if we didn’t have the response that we did.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s budget for the fiscal year provides a 7% spending increase for the LAPD, including a package of raises and bonuses for rank-and-file officers. The LAPD budget also includes a $34-million increase in sworn overtime, much of which would go toward additional patrols at the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, one Garcetti aide said.

The City Council, which normally reviews and approves the mayor’s budget each year, allowed Garcetti’s spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 to go into effect on Monday without a vote.

Protesters gather outside L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s house in Windsor Square on Tuesday. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

But they have promised they will begin making changes to his budget in the coming weeks to address a major crunch triggered by the shutdowns that have accompanied the coronavirus outbreak.

Under Garcetti’s plan, police spending will consume 53.8% of the city’s “unrestricted” general fund revenue — taxes that are not earmarked for special purposes or certain fees, fines and grants. The LAPD makes up 17.6% of the city’s overall $10.5-billion budget, a figure that does not include police pensions and healthcare, according to city budget officials.

In recent days, Garcetti said he had kept the number of LAPD officers roughly the same during his tenure while increasing spending on youth development programs. But the mayor has also argued that cities run into trouble when they cut their police departments.

“The more that they’re underfunded, the worse things can happen,” Garcetti said Sunday.

Thousands gathered Tuesday outside the mayor’s residence, carrying signs and chanting, “Defund the police.” Whitney Peterson, 35, said that, to her, the chant was not calling to abolish law enforcement but to limit it and steer its funding elsewhere.

“We have schools and lower-income communities struggling. It’s hard to swallow. These communities are not being protected and that needs to change,” she said.

The amount of police spending in L.A. has long been a source of frustration for activists. This year, Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles teamed up with other grassroots organizations to survey Angelenos about their budget priorities and draft their People’s Budget.

Under their alternative spending plan for the coming year, police would receive only 5.7% of the city’s general fund — a reduction of nearly 90% compared with the mayor’s spending plan.

Ground Game LA, one of the groups involved in the People’s Budget LA coalition, said 9,000 of the LAPD’s 10,000 officers should be replaced with tenants’ rights workers, mental health counselors, gang intervention workers and others who could address pressing social needs.

“I don’t think there’s any way to get a 90% reduction without layoffs, and that would be OK,” said Bill Przylucki, executive director of Ground Game LA. “But if they lay them all off and then hoard the money, that’s not a solution. We need to reinvest those dollars in all the right programs.”

Przylucki said the LAPD had shown repeatedly over the years that it was not capable of keeping the peace in a way that de-escalates confrontation — and that the skirmishes of the past week only reinforced that lesson.

Neighborhood councils have chimed in as well: The Silver Lake Neighborhood Council voted Monday to urge the city to redirect money from the LAPD to social services, rent relief and other programs. Julia Forgie, who sits on the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, which took similar action, said at a meeting this week that she was worried Garcetti would use recent events to bolster support for his budget.

“It’s important that we sort of reframe the conversation preemptively, to make sure that [city officials] understand that these events don’t indicate that we need more funding for police,” she said.

Lee Williams, board chairman of the San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, voiced alarm at the idea of cutting the LAPD. If the department has fewer officers, he said, response times will go up, community policing programs will suffer, and the neighborhood will be less safe overall.

“That would be crushing for San Pedro,” said Williams, a San Pedro resident himself.

Los Angeles Police Protective League President Craig Lally, whose union represents rank-and-file officers, said defunding the LAPD would leave neighborhoods vulnerable to crime and serve as a “dream come true for gang members and criminals.” Such cuts would mean slower responses to 911 calls, stalled investigations and fewer officers able to assist when fellow officers need backup, he said.

If the People’s Budget proposed by activists becomes a reality, “the last several nights of mayhem in Los Angeles will be the new normal,” he said.

So far, council members have shown little appetite for cutting the LAPD as dramatically as outlined in the People’s Budget. But several said that they were open to the idea of reductions.

Councilman David Ryu, whose district stretches from Sherman Oaks to the Miracle Mile, said “everything is on the table” in the upcoming budget talks. Councilman Mike Bonin has suggested asking the police union to postpone raises.

And Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents parts of South Los Angeles, said it’s hard for him to imagine that anyone following recent events would conclude that “a lack of police is our problem.”

Asked specifically how many officers the LAPD should have, Harris-Dawson responded: “I don’t think there’s a right number. I’m a person who looks at outcomes.”

Reducing the LAPD budget, he said, has to be part of the upcoming budget discussions. “We have to respond to the activists on the one side, who raise a very legitimate point, and we have to respond to reality” — that the city will likely need to make more cuts to balance the budget, he said.

Times staff writer Matt Hamilton contributed to this report.