High temperatures will bring elevated fire risk to Los Angeles County

A warming trend will bring an elevated fire risk to Los Angeles County over the next few days, the National Weather Service said Monday.

Temperatures are expected to rise starting Tuesday before another cooling trend moves in Friday, said Lisa Phillips, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard.

The peak of the heat wave is expected Wednesday, when high temperatures are predicted to be 6 to 10 degrees above normal across most of Los Angeles County.

It will be hottest in Woodland Hills and the Santa Clarita Valley, where Wednesday’s temperatures are forecast between 102 and 104 degrees, the weather service said.

How hot? Here is the forecast high temperatures for Wednesday. Stay hydrated and be alert for the signs of heat illness. #LAHeat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rPJrhtUC3c — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 11, 2019

In West Covina, El Monte and Pasadena, midweek temperatures are predicted to range from 97 to 99 degrees.

Advertisement

The risk of fire will be elevated through Thursday, thanks to the combination of high temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation, Phillips said.