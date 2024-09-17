Man pleads not guilty to starting the Line fire that has burned nearly 40,000 acres

The Line fire, seen on Sept. 10 from Highway 330, continues to burn in the San Bernardino National Forest.

A 34-year-old Norco man accused of setting multiple fires before igniting the Line fire that has ravaged San Bernardino County for about two weeks and injured three firefighters has pleaded not guilty, according to court records.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg is facing 11 counts of arson, including using incendiary devices to start fires, aggravated arson and causing great bodily injury. The last two felonies carry a combined prison sentence of up to 19 years to life.

Halstenberg entered his plea Tuesday morning during his arraignment in San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco is accused of setting the Line fire. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Prosecutors said additional charges may be filed for any further structure damage or injuries as the fire continues to burn. They also believe Halstenberg may be tied to other fires.

The man’s mother spoke out in her son’s defense, telling The Times on Thursday that he “did not light that fire.”

Connie Halstenberg made the comment in a text message response to The Times in which she said that she was not talking to the press.

But, she said: “I do want to say this about my baby boy. He did not light that fire, I repeat he did not light that fire.”

She said there are things that her son does that she does not approve of but that “he is not an arsonist.”

The Line fire , which has scorched nearly 40,000 acres and is 49% contained, broke out shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, near the intersection of Base Line and Aplin streets in Highland, more than 20 miles northeast of the suspect’s home in Norco.

Prosecutors alleged in a criminal complaint that Halstenberg tried multiple times within an hour to ignite a fire in Highland. The first attempt occurred near Bacon and Lytle lanes. Investigators said the fire was extinguished by local firefighters.

Soon after, prosecutors alleged, Halstenberg headed east and lit a second fire near Base Line and Aplin. They said that fire was stomped out by a good Samaritan.

“Undeterred, he ignited a third fire [in the same area] which is what we now know as the Line fire,” prosecutors said in a written statement.

Three firefighters were injured in the first couple of days of the fire. At least one home in Running Springs was destroyed and three other buildings have been damaged, according to authorities.

San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said the fire has affected more than 100,000 county residents.

Halstenberg became a person of interest for arson investigators who were looking into the origins of the fire with the help of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and San Bernardino County sheriff detectives.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Matt Kirkhart said investigators, traffic cameras and automatic license plate readers helped identify a white truck that eventually led them to Halstenberg.

Sheriff’s Det. Jake Hernandez said Halstenberg was taken into custody Tuesday at his home in the 1000 block of Detroit Street in Norco, where a search was conducted.

He said Halstenberg worked as a FedEx contract delivery driver and traveled throughout the country, wherever the company needed him. In a written statement, FedEx said Halstenberg is no longer a contractor for the company and wasn’t at the time the Line fire broke out.

Riverside County court records show that Halstenberg has a criminal history, primarily traffic violations such as driving with a suspended license. In April, he was charged with possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Halstenberg’s next court hearing is Monday.