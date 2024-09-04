High heat and high bacteria levels spell trouble at these L.A. County beaches

A May 2024 photo of a warning sign for people to avoid the water due to bacteria levels at Mother’s Beach in Marina del Ray.

As Los Angeles County enters the peak of a blistering heat wave this week, public health officials are warning residents to avoid swimming at several beaches where ocean bacteria levels have become potentially unsafe.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned residents about swimming, surfing and playing in the water at 10 beaches stretching from Malibu to San Pedro.

Among the beaches listed are those at Topanga Canyon, Ramirez Creek and Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove, as well as at the Santa Monica Pier and Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey. The full list can be accessed at the public health department’s website.

Advertisement

The beach alert comes amid an excessive heat warning for much of Southern California. Forecasters expect temperatures to reach between 110 and 115 degrees in the San Fernando Valley. Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, Santa Clarita and Palm Springs could also experience triple-digit temperatures. And in downtown Los Angeles, the forecast calls for temperatures in the mid- to high 90s.

The heatwave is expected to last until Saturday, when temperatures will start to slowly decrease, according to the National Weather Service.