Hearing to delay Hunter’s criminal trial scheduled for 11 a.m.

Duncan Hunter arraignment
Congressman Duncan Hunter leaves his lawyer’s office on his way to appear at a previous hearing in federal court.
(Eduardo Contreras / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Jeff McDonald
Morgan Cook
Aug. 13, 2019
10:41 AM
Lawyers prosecuting and defending Rep. Duncan Hunter are asking a federal judge to delay the political corruption trial so the Republican congressman from Alpine can argue before an appeals court that the criminal charges should be dismissed.

The trial, which is scheduled to start in four weeks, would be rescheduled for Oct. 29 under a new timeline proposed by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan will consider the request at an 11 a.m. hearing Tuesday.

Hunter’s lawyers plan to ask judges for the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss charges that he spent more than $250,000 in campaign donations on girlfriends, family vacations, tuition for his children and other personal expenses.

Hunter defense attorney Gregory Vega filed a similar motion with Whelan last month arguing that Hunter’s behavior is protected by the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution, but the district court judge rejected the argument.

The speech or debate clause states basically that legislative actions by members of Congress cannot be prosecuted criminally.

According to a joint filing submitted to Whelan ahead of the hearing Tuesday, Hunter will ask the appeals court to throw out the 60-count indictment filed last August. Prosecutors will then respond to that argument and a three-judge panel of the appeals court will issue a decision.

In the meantime, prosecutors plan to file what’s called a motion for dual jurisdiction, meaning the trial can proceed while the appeal to the 9th Circuit mulls Hunter’s dismissal request.

“If the court grants the government’s motion and determines it retains jurisdiction, Mr. Hunter will seek a stay with the Court of Appeals, asking that no trial take place until after the Court of Appeals decides the government’s motion to dismiss,” the joint filing states.

Hunter was indicted in August 2018 along with his wife, Margaret, on 60 counts of misusing campaign funds and covering up the crimes.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to a single criminal charge last month and agreed to testify against her husband, who was reelected to a sixth term in Congress three months after the indictment.

Jeff McDonald
Jeff McDonald is a member of the investigative reporting team at The San Diego Union-Tribune, and was named journalist of the year in 2015 by the local Society of Professional Journalists. He writes about government and institutional misconduct and waste in San Diego County and beyond. He can be reached at (619) 293-1708 or jeff.mcdonald@sduniontribune.com.
Morgan Cook
Morgan Cook is a member of the investigative reporting team at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She was named journalist of the year in 2017 by the local Society of Professional Journalists for a series of stories uncovering tens of thousands of dollars of improper campaign spending by Rep. Duncan Hunter. Cook has also worked at the North County Times and The Orange County Register.
