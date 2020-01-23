Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Boy beaten, another stabbed in fight near Lake Balboa middle school

school-stabbing.jpeg
Police talk to a person in the Lake Balboa area while investigating a stabbing near Mulholland Middle School on Thursday.
(KTLA)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Jan. 23, 2020
7:34 PM
A boy was beaten with a skateboard and another was stabbed in a possible gang-related issue near a Los Angeles middle school Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Los Angeles School Police Department received a call about 3:30 p.m., during dismissal hours, about a fight occurring near Mulholland Middle School, Sgt. Rudy Perez said.

When police arrived, a boy was being taken to a hospital with lacerations to his head and cuts on his hand. That boy was in possession of a sharp object, Perez said.

Another boy showed up at the hospital on his own with a stab wound, Perez said. It appeared that there were numerous others involved and police are detaining subjects of interest.

Police are now investigating the fight as an assault with a deadly weapon.

“Tomorrow the L.A. School Police Department will be patrolling with high visibility in the area,” Perez said. “We will continue on this investigation until we get to the bottom of it.”

Brittny Mejia
Brittny Mejia is a reporter on the Los Angeles Times’ Metro desk covering breaking news and stories on immigration and race. She is a military brat who calls Germany home and is a graduate of the University of Arizona.
