California

Man, woman and infant found dead in Rialto home

By Associated Press
June 5, 2020
5:26 PM
Police say a man, woman and 8-month-old girl have been found dead in the living room of a Rialto home.

The bodies were discovered Thursday morning, police said, but they may have been dead for several days.

Police were called after someone found the front door open and saw a woman’s body on the couch, police said.

The adults were identified as Nicholas Scott, 36, and Larissa Vissering, 34, both of Rialto. The child’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police also didn’t say how the three may have been related.

The cause of death is under investigation. Detectives didn’t find any signs of physical trauma on the bodies but based on decomposition, the deaths may have occurred several days earlier, a police statement said.

