California

Elderly couple found dead in murder-suicide at Irvine Marriott, police say

Irvine Marriott.
Officials say a couple from Laguna Woods was found dead Thursday at the Marriott Irvine Spectrum on Irvine Center Drive.
(Google Maps)
By Sandra McDonald
Two elderly people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Marriott hotel in Irvine on Thursday, police said.

Authorities offered scant details about the incident, other than to say that the couple, whose names were not released, was from Laguna Woods. A spokesperson for the department said that police believe it is an isolated incident.

Officers were sent to the Marriott Irvine Spectrum on Irvine Center Drive at 2:30 p.m. to provide medical aid, the Irvine Police Department said in an X post. A hotel employee found the two victims inside the room, Sgt. Karie Davies said. There will be a police presence in the area while authorities investigate, the post said.

California
Sandra McDonald

