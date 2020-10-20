White customer berates Black Starbucks barista in viral video from Santee

A white customer at a Starbucks in Santee, Calif., loudly berated a Black barista and shouted an obscenity Sunday after the barista asked her to wear her mask on her face. The encounter went viral on social media and is posted on the barista’s GoFundMe page.

In the video, the barista, Alex Beckom, 19, is serving a female customer wearing a “Trump 2020" mask on her chin but not on her face. The video shows the woman, who is unidentified, saying to Beckom that the barista is discriminating against her “because I’m a Trump supporter.”

“F--- Black Lives Matter,” the woman says.

The woman then asks for a straw and sugar packets, which Beckom cheerfully hands her, and the woman thanks her.

When Beckom again asks the woman to keep her mask on the next time she comes to the store, the woman again becomes agitated, saying that wearing a mask is “not the law” and that COVID-19 is “a hoax.”

“This is America, and I don’t have to do what you say,” the woman says as she’s leaving. “Trump 2020.”

The barista tells her to have a nice day.

After she leaves, she stops, turns around, and comes back into the Starbucks.

“F--- Black Lives Matter,” she says again before finally leaving.

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Beckom says that she’s a college student working her way through school and that she set up a GoFundMe to help herself and her Starbucks co-workers.

“We all deal with this kind of stuff,” Beckom says in the video. “They deserve it, too.”

An employee at the Starbucks, which appears from the video to be the one at 9802 North Magnolia Ave., referred all questions to corporate media relations.

Jory Mendes, a Starbucks spokesman, commended Beckom for keeping cool during a “difficult” moment.

“We expect our partners and customers alike to foster a welcoming environment, and this behavior is certainly not welcome in our stores,” Mendes said when reached by phone. “Our focus right now is providing support to our partner who demonstrated tremendous composure during a very difficult interaction.”

Beckom did not return a request for comment but told NBC 7 such incidents happen daily at her Starbucks store.

“I’m Black in America, so I’ve dealt with these kinds of situations before,” Beckom told the news station. “I’m able to stay calm and collected in these kinds of situations because I don’t want to risk my job.”

NBC 7 also interviewed Beckom in June when she said members of the vigilante group Defend East County hurled racial slurs at her after a Santee Black Lives Matter march.

Two other racist incidents in Santee made nationwide news in May.

In the first, a man wore a Ku Klux Klan hood to a Santee Vons. In the second, a couple wore swastikas on their face masks in what they said was a protest against public health orders, though a review of the man’s social media activity revealed a stream of anti-Semitic comments.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.