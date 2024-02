Diane Warren on ‘The Fire Inside’ and Rodrigo Prieto talks ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and ‘Barbie’

Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto talks about working with Martin Scorsese on “Killers of the Flower Moon” and going from that project right to “Barbie.” Songwriter Diane Warren chats about her Oscar-nominated song “The Fire Inside” and what it means to her to receive a 15th nomination. Finally, writer-director Justine Triet discusses her film “Anatomy of a Fall.”