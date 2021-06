Jireh Deng (she/they) is a 2021 summer Editorial Pages and Op-Ed intern. Her words and performances have appeared with the Asian American Writers’ Workshop, the Human Rights Campaign, the San Francisco Public Library and elsewhere. She has been the managing editor at 22 West Media and assistant opinions editor at the Daily Forty-Niner at Cal State Long Beach. She is also an active member of the Asian American Journalist Assn.'s Los Angeles chapter as their student advisory board representative.