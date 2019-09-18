Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Movies

Critic’s Choice: Ulrich Köhler’s ‘In My Room’ gives last man fantasy a wry twist

Hans Löw, in the movie ‘In My Room.’
Hans Löw in Ulrich Köhler’s film “In My Room.”
(Grasshopper Film)
By Justin ChangFilm Critic 
Sep. 18, 2019
3:13 PM
“In My Room,” the fourth feature from the German director Ulrich Köhler (“Sleeping Sickness”), spins a wondrously wry and counterintuitive tale of postapocalyptic survival. No clear explanations are forthcoming as to why a slovenly 40-something named Armin (Hans Löw) awakens one morning to find himself the proverbial last man on earth. Instead the camera simply watches as Armin, after some physical and emotional adjustment, begins living off the land, tending livestock and slowly but surely seizing control of his life.

Is Armin really as alone as he thinks he is? Does he become the man he was always meant to be, or is his idyllic new existence a silly, meaningless fluke? As signaled by the hilarious visual gag that opens the story, “In My Room” is a mysterious and surprising movie about the frustration of the unseen and the poignancy of paths not taken. Screening Friday at Echo Park Film Center courtesy of Acropolis Cinema, it’s also a reminder that low-key realism and rigorously imagined fantasy often make ideal bedfellows.

‘In My Room’
When: Friday, Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Where: Echo Park Film Center, 1200 N. Alvarado St.

Price: $12

Info: www.acropoliscinema.com

Justin Chang
Justin Chang is a film critic for the Los Angeles Times and for NPR’s “Fresh Air,” and a regular contributor to KPCC’s “FilmWeek.” Before joining The Times, he was chief film critic at Variety. He is the author of the book “FilmCraft: Editing” and serves as chair of the National Society of Film Critics and secretary of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. In 2014 he received the inaugural Roger Ebert Award from the African-American Film Critics Assn. A Southern California native and USC graduate, he lives with his wife and daughter in Pasadena.
