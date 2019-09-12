Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello do not kiss like fish at all

Had trouble sleeping last night? Were you tossing and turning for hours, contemplating life’s meaninglessness, then suddenly wondered what Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello look like sucking face?

If you turned to Mendes’ Instagram account as a sleep aid, you probably regretted what you saw.

Haters of the “Señorita” duo have been hurling mockeries at them for months, since the longtime friends were first caught acting like, well, more than friends. In response to criticism of their kissing style, Mendez and Cabello posted a video Thursday to demonstrate “how we really kiss.”

“So we, um, we saw like on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing, and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” a straight-faced Mendes said in the clip.

“Yeah, it really hurt our feelings,” Cabello said, nodding.

“And um, we just really wanted to show you how we kiss,” Mendes said.

The two then proceeded to clean each other’s faces and teeth with their tongues.

(It’s probably no coincidence that their social media post came an hour after the music video to Cabello’s single “Liar” dropped. Just sayin’.)

The international pop stars have collaborated musically since 2015, beginning with “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which they performed everywhere, including on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and at the People’s Choice Awards.

And for years, they vehemently denied being more than friends. Even though they had a stream of flirty back-and-forth tweets. Even when Cabello (who is Cuban American) offered to teach Mendes Spanish, and in return he offered to teach her the guitar.

Then, in February, rumors of their romance were briefly shushed. After dating for more than a year, Cabello and YouTube personality Matthew Hussey made their relationship public at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. But by June, sources told several media outlets that Cabello and her British boyfriend had split.

Soon, Mendes and Cabello were seen making out and holding hands from coast to coast.

Clearly, a face-sucking video had to come some time.