‘Star Wars,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Selena’: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28
The El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$17; onsite purchase available. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com
“Star Wars,” 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 30
“The Empire Strikes Back,” 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 1
“Return of the Jedi,” 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 2
“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 4 and 7 p.m. May 5-7; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 8-9
“Toy Story,” 4 p.m. May 10; 4 and 7 p.m. May 11-14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16
“Lilo and Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23
Fathom Events
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Fargo,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 2, 7 p.m. May 5
“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13
“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19
“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26
“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10
The Frida Cinema Drive-In/Tustin
Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. April 30
“Point Break (1991),” 8:15 p.m. May 2
“The Hangover,” 8:15 p.m. May 3
“The Bourne Identity,” 8:15 p.m. May 4
“Speed,” 8:15 p.m. May 5
“Napoleon Dynamite,” 8:15 p.m. May 6
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), May 7
“Stalag 17,” 8:15 p.m. May 11
Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“North by Northwest,” 7:30 p.m. May 1
George Lucas has been conducting a lifelong double affair, embracing the comic strips on the one hand (or with one arm) and the movies on and with the other.
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“The Wizard of Oz,” 8 p.m. May 3
“Reality Bites,” 8 p.m. May 4
“West Side Story,” 8 p.m. May 10
“Garden State,” 8 p.m. May 11
“Funny Girl,” 8 p.m. May 17
“Lost in Translation,” 8 p.m. May 18
“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24
“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25
Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14
“Jaws 2,” 7 p.m. May 21
Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo
1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo
$16-$25; age 18 and older ; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“Selena,” 8:15 p.m. May 6
“Dazed and Confused,” 11:15 p.m. May 6
“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. May 7
“Friday,” 11:30 p.m. May 7
“Clueless,” 8:15 p.m. May 8
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 8
“The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m. May 9
“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 9
“Pretty Woman,” 8:15 p.m. May 10
“Step Brothers,” 11:15 p.m. May 10
“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. May 11
“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 11
“Mean Girls,” 8:15 p.m. May 12
“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 12
“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. May 13
“Coming to America,” 11 p.m. May 13
Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport
3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30
“Friday,” 10:45 p.m. April 30
“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1
“The Greatest Showman,” 8 p.m. May 3
“The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” 10:45 p.m. May 3
“Casablanca,” 8 p.m. May 4
“Coming to America,” 10:45 p.m. May 4
“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 5
“From Dusk Till Dawn,” 11 p.m. May 5
“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” 8 p.m. May 6
“Dazed and Confused,” 10:45 p.m. May 6
“Coco,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Love & Basketball,” 10:45 p.m. May 7
“Ratatouille,” 8:15 p.m. May 8
“Superbad,” 11 p.m. May 8
“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 9
“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 9
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15
TCM Big Screen Classics
Various local theaters (see website)
$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com
“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13
“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.