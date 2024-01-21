Why Christopher Reeve was the hero we always deserved | 2024 Sundance Film Festival
Filmmakers of Super/Man and the children of Christopher Reeve explain not only how Superman is still just a man but how Christopher Reeve was so much more than just a man.
Joshua Rothkopf is film editor of the Los Angeles Times. He most recently served as senior movies editor at Entertainment Weekly. Before then, Rothkopf spent 16 years at Time Out New York, where he was film editor and senior film critic. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Sight and Sound, Empire, Rolling Stone and In These Times, where he was chief film critic from 1999 to 2003.