America Ferrara on ‘Barbie’ changing her life and Nadia Stacey talks “no wigs” for ‘Poor Things’

The Oscar-nominated America Ferrara talks to Yvonne Villarreal about how “Barbie” has changed her life and what it’s like experiencing all the accolades at this stage of her career. And Mark Olsen sits down with Nadia Stacey, Oscar-nominated for hair and makeup for “Poor Things,” to talk about working with Emma Stone for a third time.