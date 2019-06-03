Hero Complex

June 03, 2019 icon depicting Cloudy weather 61°F

How ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ updated four iconic kaiju characters
Jun 2, 2019
What the ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ post-credits scene could mean according to the director
Jun 1, 2019
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge review — the ride, the cantina, the irresistible loth cat
May 31, 2019
See the L.A. Times’ insider view of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
May 30, 2019
Watch the star-studded opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
May 30, 2019
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ adds a female Middle Eastern soldier’s POV. Here's why
May 30, 2019
‘We Bare Bears’ is getting a TV movie and a spinoff
May 30, 2019
Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — What it’s like to build your own custom lightsaber
May 29, 2019
Disney’s Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully realized ‘Star Wars’ toy
May 29, 2019
Here’s the new map of Disneyland with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
May 29, 2019
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is so ambitious Disneyland fans may not be ready for it
May 29, 2019
Everything to know about Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
May 23, 2019
Cartoon Network announces ‘Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart’ and ‘Tig N’ Seek’
May 20, 2019
Some questions the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale left unanswered
May 20, 2019
‘Detective Pikachu’ director on how they made those realistic Pokémon
May 17, 2019
A brighter Sleeping Beauty's Castle is just one way Kim Irvine keeps the magic in Disneyland
May 16, 2019
‘Game of Thrones’: So is that it for the direwolves?
May 11, 2019
What to play: The satiric 'Shakedown: Hawaii’ and charmer ‘Escape Lala’
May 10, 2019
How homework at USC's game school became Mobius Digital's buzzed-about ‘Outer Wilds’
May 10, 2019
How ‘Vader Immortal’ became Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars’ bet on the future of VR and memory design
May 9, 2019
What to play: ‘Astrologaster’ gets topical with Shakespearean-era alternative facts
May 9, 2019
‘Detective Pikachu’: Pokémon, explained
May 9, 2019
Where to go for Free Comic Book Day 2019 in Los Angeles
May 3, 2019
How the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ video game crossover got a ‘Fortnite’ holdout to succumb
May 3, 2019
‘Avengers: Endgame’: How Captain America’s decision affects the MCU
Apr 29, 2019
‘Avengers: Endgame’: How time travel works in the MCU
Apr 26, 2019
