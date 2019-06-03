Skip to content
June 03, 2019
61°F
Hero Complex
Entertainment
How ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ updated four iconic kaiju characters
By
Tracy Brown
Jun 2, 2019
Entertainment
What the ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ post-credits scene could mean according to the director
By
Tracy Brown
Jun 1, 2019
Entertainment
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge review — the ride, the cantina, the irresistible loth cat
By
Todd Martens
May 31, 2019
Entertainment
See the L.A. Times’ insider view of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
By
Nardine Saad
May 30, 2019
Entertainment
Watch the star-studded opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland
By
Christie D'Zurilla
May 30, 2019
Entertainment
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ adds a female Middle Eastern soldier’s POV. Here's why
By
Todd Martens
May 30, 2019
Entertainment
‘We Bare Bears’ is getting a TV movie and a spinoff
By
Tracy Brown
May 30, 2019
Entertainment
Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — What it’s like to build your own custom lightsaber
By
Tracy Brown
May 29, 2019
Entertainment
Disney’s Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is a fully realized ‘Star Wars’ toy
By
Todd Martens
May 29, 2019
Entertainment
Here’s the new map of Disneyland with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
By
Jessica Roy
May 29, 2019
Entertainment
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is so ambitious Disneyland fans may not be ready for it
By
Todd Martens
May 29, 2019
Hero Complex
Everything to know about Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
May 23, 2019
Hero Complex
Cartoon Network announces ‘Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart’ and ‘Tig N’ Seek’
May 20, 2019
Hero Complex
Some questions the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale left unanswered
May 20, 2019
Hero Complex
‘Detective Pikachu’ director on how they made those realistic Pokémon
May 17, 2019
Hero Complex
A brighter Sleeping Beauty's Castle is just one way Kim Irvine keeps the magic in Disneyland
May 16, 2019
Hero Complex
‘Game of Thrones’: So is that it for the direwolves?
May 11, 2019
Hero Complex
What to play: The satiric 'Shakedown: Hawaii’ and charmer ‘Escape Lala’
May 10, 2019
Hero Complex
How homework at USC's game school became Mobius Digital's buzzed-about ‘Outer Wilds’
May 10, 2019
Hero Complex
How ‘Vader Immortal’ became Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars’ bet on the future of VR and memory design
May 9, 2019
Hero Complex
What to play: ‘Astrologaster’ gets topical with Shakespearean-era alternative facts
May 9, 2019
Hero Complex
‘Detective Pikachu’: Pokémon, explained
May 9, 2019
Hero Complex
Where to go for Free Comic Book Day 2019 in Los Angeles
May 3, 2019
Hero Complex
How the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ video game crossover got a ‘Fortnite’ holdout to succumb
May 3, 2019
Hero Complex
‘Avengers: Endgame’: How Captain America’s decision affects the MCU
Apr 29, 2019
Hero Complex
‘Avengers: Endgame’: How time travel works in the MCU
Apr 26, 2019
more Hero Complex
Hero Complex
‘Adventure Time’: Rebecca Sugar and Olivia Olson discuss Marceline in an exclusive clip
Apr 25, 2019
Hero Complex
Game Boys have infinite lives. At 30, they live on in unexpected ways
Apr 21, 2019
Hero Complex
What we learned from the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer
Apr 12, 2019
Hero Complex
DC’s new Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen comic-book series will debut in July
Apr 12, 2019
Hero Complex
What the ‘Hellboy’ post-credits scene means
Apr 12, 2019
