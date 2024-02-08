‘Wynonna Earp’ is coming back with a new 90-minute special

“Wynonna Earp” is rising from the ashes once again.

On Thursday, Tubi announced the tentatively titled “Wynonna Earp: Vengeance,” a new 90-minute scripted special that will pick up some time after the events of the original fan-favorite series. The special is expected to premiere later this year, according to Vanity Fair, which first broke the news.

Written by series creator and executive producer Emily Andras, “Vengeance” will reunite cast members Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dom Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught), along with other familiar faces both in front of and behind the camera. “Wynonna Earp” veteran Paolo Barzman is set to direct.

Tubi, the ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, teased its announcement on social media with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that included a photo of the script’s cover page and a Wynonna Earp Funko Pop figure.

Andras told Vanity Fair that fans could expect “all your favorite — hopefully — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices.”

“Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing,” said Andras. “I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense.”

She also mentioned that the special is intended to appeal to existing fans as well as those new to the franchise.

After premiering in 2016, “Wynonna Earp” concluded its four-season run on Syfy in 2021. The supernatural western follows Wynonna — a gun-slinging demon hunter descended from the legendary Wyatt Earp — and her close-knit family, including her half angel sister Waverly, town-sheriff bestie-turned-sister-in-law Nicole and star-crossed love Doc. The series is loosely based on a comic book series by Beau Smith.

Besides its feminist and LGBTQ+-inclusive storytelling, the series is known for its passionate fans who rallied to save the show when its fate was uncertain.

Andras was uncertain about “Wynonna Earp’s” future when she previously discussed the Season 4 finale, but she hinted that she had more stories to tell about the characters.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to the fate of the show, but we aren’t necessarily going anywhere,” Andras said in 2021. “We are very cognizant of the fandom. We have each other. We have friendships and relationships. I think there’s a million different ways to tell Earp stories, and I hope that people continue to find ‘Wynonna Earp,’ one way or another.”