How to remove your thirsty lawn and save California | Your Best L.A.: Sustain

Removing your lawn, which takes a ton of water to keep green, is a great way to help California save water it so desperately needs. Leigh Adams from the LA Arboretum explains how to do “lasagna mulching,” transforming grass lawns to native California plants gardens.
Maggie Beidelman is a former senior video director for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2019, Beidelman helped launch AJ+, the digital media channel of Al Jazeera Media Network, where she produced the award-winning series “Untold America.” Beidelman has her master’s in documentary film from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.