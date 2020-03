Part 6: Strategies for treatment

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong breaks down methods scientists are contemplating as they seek a treatment for the coronavirus. Soon-Shiong also examines the difference between a treatment and a vaccine. The Science Behind the Coronavirus is a special series offered by the Los Angeles Times. Soon-Shiong is the owner of the Los Angeles Times and a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases.