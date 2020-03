Part 7: How long will the pandemic last?

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong examines how long the coronavirus pandemic could last, and how the actions we take — from washing our hands to social distancing — will help “flatten the curve.” The Science Behind the Coronavirus is a special series from the Los Angeles Times. Soon-Shiong is the owner of the Los Angeles Times and a surgeon and scientist who has spent his career studying the human immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases.