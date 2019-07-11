Thomas Adès descends to hell and back in his showstopping ballet ‘Inferno’

When, in 2015, “Outlier” was presented alongside choreographed versions of several other Adès works, the composer began to think seriously about composing music specifically for dance. “That evening was very interesting from my point of view,” he says. “It made me think perhaps I should actually compose a ballet, you know, sit down and write music I’m conceiving as dance music from the word go. I hadn’t done that before. And it was Wayne who was the first to say, ‘Would you like to do it with me?’”