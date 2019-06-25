California Rep. Duncan Hunter used campaign funds for extramarital affairs, prosecutors say

According to the filing’s description of a January 2015 encounter, “[t]hat night, however, was not about business: at around 11:00 pm, Hunter and I-17 departed the Hamilton [Hotel] together for her home, where they engaged in intimate personal activities unrelated to Hunter’s congressional campaign or duties as a member of Congress. Hunter left her house at 1:23 a.m. Although this was a strictly personal encounter, Hunter used campaign funds to pay the $42 in Uber fares.”