High school boys' volleyball: City playoff pairings

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, May 2, 7 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills at #1 Palisades
#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Chatsworth
#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Bell
#7 Taft at #2 El Camino Real
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Carson, bye
#9 Sun Valley Poly at #8 Rivera
#12 San Pedro at #5 Granada Hills Kennedy
#13 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Sylmar
#14 North Hollywood at #3 Cleveland
#11 Narbonne at #6 Venice
#10 Wilmington Banning at #7 South Gate
#2 Van Nuys, bye
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#16 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Verdugo Hills
#9 Birmingham at #8 Bravo
#12 Santee at #5 Arleta
#13 Legacy at #4 Marquez
#14 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Los Angeles Jordan
#11 West Adams at #6 San Fernando
#10 Hollywood at #7 Los Angeles CES
#15 Elizabeth at #2 South East
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Vaughn, bye
#9 Maywood at #8 Jefferson
#12 Los Angeles Kennedy at #5 Grant
#13 Animo Bunche at #4 East Valley
#14 Westchester at #3 New West
#11 Fremont at #6 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#10 Bernstein at #7 Foshay
#2 Canoga Park, bye
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Lincoln, bye
#9 USC Hybrid at #8 King/Drew
#12 Roybal at #5 Panorama
#13 Fairfax at #4 Sherman Oaks CES
#14 Animo De La Hoya at #3 Franklin
#11 Smidt Tech at #6 Math/Science
#10 Animo Watts at #7 Triumph
#2 Central City Value, bye
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
#1 Maywood CES, bye
#9 Neuwirth at #8 Animo Venice
#12 Sotomayor at #5 Orthopaedic
#13 Environmental Science/Tech at #4 Lakeview
#14 Academia Avance at #3 Larchmont
#11 Stern at #6 Sun Valley Magnet
#10 Community Charter at #7 Port of Los Angeles
#2 Fulton, bye
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, May 7, 7 p.m. Championships, May 10-11 at Birmingham.