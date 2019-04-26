Advertisement

High school boys' volleyball: City playoff pairings

Apr 25, 2019 | 8:15 PM

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, May 2, 7 p.m.

#8 Granada Hills at #1 Palisades

#5 Eagle Rock at #4 Chatsworth

#6 Los Angeles University at #3 Bell

#7 Taft at #2 El Camino Real

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Carson, bye

#9 Sun Valley Poly at #8 Rivera

#12 San Pedro at #5 Granada Hills Kennedy

#13 Los Angeles Marshall at #4 Sylmar

#14 North Hollywood at #3 Cleveland

#11 Narbonne at #6 Venice

#10 Wilmington Banning at #7 South Gate

#2 Van Nuys, bye

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#16 Valley Arts/Sciences at #1 Verdugo Hills

#9 Birmingham at #8 Bravo

#12 Santee at #5 Arleta

#13 Legacy at #4 Marquez

#14 Los Angeles Wilson at #3 Los Angeles Jordan

#11 West Adams at #6 San Fernando

#10 Hollywood at #7 Los Angeles CES

#15 Elizabeth at #2 South East

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Vaughn, bye

#9 Maywood at #8 Jefferson

#12 Los Angeles Kennedy at #5 Grant

#13 Animo Bunche at #4 East Valley

#14 Westchester at #3 New West

#11 Fremont at #6 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#10 Bernstein at #7 Foshay

#2 Canoga Park, bye

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Lincoln, bye

#9 USC Hybrid at #8 King/Drew

#12 Roybal at #5 Panorama

#13 Fairfax at #4 Sherman Oaks CES

#14 Animo De La Hoya at #3 Franklin

#11 Smidt Tech at #6 Math/Science

#10 Animo Watts at #7 Triumph

#2 Central City Value, bye

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

#1 Maywood CES, bye

#9 Neuwirth at #8 Animo Venice

#12 Sotomayor at #5 Orthopaedic

#13 Environmental Science/Tech at #4 Lakeview

#14 Academia Avance at #3 Larchmont

#11 Stern at #6 Sun Valley Magnet

#10 Community Charter at #7 Port of Los Angeles

#2 Fulton, bye

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 2, 7 p.m.; semifinals, May 7, 7 p.m. Championships, May 10-11 at Birmingham.

