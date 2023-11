High school volleyball: Southern California regional playoff pairings

Show more sharing options

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Los Alamitos at No. 1 Mater Dei

No. 5 Torrey Pines at No. 4 Huntington Beach

No. 6 Marymount at No. 3 San Diego Cathedral

No. 7 Sierra Canyon at No. 2 Mira Costa

Notes: Semifinals are Saturday; regional final is Nov. 14; state final is Nov. 18.

Advertisement

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Eastlake at No. 1 Alemany

No. 9 Liberty at No. 8 Redondo Union

No. 12 Edison at No. 5 JSerra

No. 13 Oaks Christian at No. 4 Palos Verdes

No. 14 La Canada at No. 3 Bishop’s

No. 11 San Marcos at No. 6 Orange Lutheran

No. 10 Long Beach Wilson at No. 7 San Luis Obispo

No. 15 Beckman at No. 2 Westview

Notes: Quarterfinals are Thursday; Semifinals are Saturday; regional final is Nov. 14; state final is Nov. 17

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Bakersfield, bye

No. 9 Exeter at No. 8 Campbell Hall

No. 12 Anaheim Canyon at No. 5 El Capitan

No. 13 Capistrano Valley Christian at No. 4 San Diego Parker

No. 14 El Dorado at No. 3 San Dieguito Academy

No. 11 Central Valley Christian at No. 6 El Camino Real

No. 10 South Torrance at No. 7 Newport Harbor

No. 15 West Ranch at No. 2 Otay Ranch

Notes: Quarterfinals are Thursday; Semifinals are Saturday; regional final is Nov. 14; state final is Nov. 18.

Advertisement

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

No. 16 Verdugo Hills at No. 1 Glendale

No. 9 CAMS at No. 8 Mayfair

No. 12 Birmingham at No. 5 Mission Hills

No. 13 Loma Linda Academy at No. 4 Reseda Cleveland

No. 14 Geffen Acadmey at No. 3 Chatsworth

No. 11 Santa Monica Pacific Christian at No. 7 Linfield Christian

No. 15 L.A. Marshall at No. 2 Mammoth

Notes: Quarterfinals are Thursday; Semifinals are Saturday; regional final is Nov. 14; state final is Nov. 18.

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

No. 1 California City, bye

No. 9 Moreno Valley at No. 8 Orangewood Academy

No. 12 Rancho Dominguez at No. 5 Villanova Prep

No. 13 Hesperia Christian at No. 4 Los Angeles CES

No. 14 Lakeview Charter at No. 3 Sun Valley Poly

No. 11 Canyon Springs at No. 6 El Centro Southwest

No. 15 Animo Bunche at No. 2 Oceanside

Notes: Quarterfinals are Thursday; Semifinals are Saturday; regional final is Nov. 14; state final is Nov. 17.