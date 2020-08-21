Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

These photos nail what 48 hours inside L.A.'s bizarre summer looks like

Will Rogers State Beach, just north of Santa Monica
PACIFIC PALISADES | 4:33 p.m. Saturday | Will Rogers State Beach, just north of Santa Monica.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Aug. 21, 2020
7 AM
Share
1
The Montoya family celebrates a birthday in East Los Angeles on a summer Saturday afternoon.
EAST LOS ANGELES | 4:56 p.m. Saturday | Luis Montoya Sr., left, celebrates his birthday in the yard with family, including son Fredy, 24, center, and daughter Jacqueline, 24, right.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Will Southern California ever see another summer like this one? We hope not. But we want to remember it, so on Aug. 8 and 9 we sent 12 photographers to document a single weekend.

Not to hospitals and testing centers. To backyards, parks, barbecues, beaches, a drive-in movie — refuges where Angelenos can turn away from the pandemic, if only for an hour, sometimes with great care, sometimes in risky denial.

The weather was mild. At Lytle Creek in the San Gabriel Mountains, the temperature reached 93. In Santa Monica it dipped to 63.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Catalina, 331 private boats arrived at moorings in Avalon Harbor, Descanso Bay, and Hamilton Cove.

The Dodgers, playing before a cardboard crowd in Dodger Stadium, lost to the Giants Saturday, then beat them Sunday.

From Long Beach to Malibu, L.A. County lifeguards made 61 ocean rescues and estimated beach attendance at 1.2 million.

Meanwhile, that weekend L.A. County Public Health officials counted 4,434 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.

But lives were beginning too. Judging by the county’s birth rate in recent years, about 650 Angelenos were born during those 48 hours.

—Christopher Reynolds

Advertisement

Joi K. Madison watches the horizon for waves at El Porto Beach.
MANHATTAN BEACH | 5:27 p.m. Saturday | Joi K. Madison watches the horizon for waves at El Porto Beach.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Beachgoers snorkel amidst the fish at Casino Point Dive Park on a summer day.
AVALON, SANTA CATALINA | 5:42 p.m. Sunday | Snorkelers explore the seascape at Casino Point Dive Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Scooter riders zip past an ice cream truck at Alamitos Beach.
LONG BEACH | 11:14 a.m. Saturday | Scooter riders zip past an ice cream truck at Alamitos Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

People and dogs crowd Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH | 12:35 p.m. Saturday | People and dogs crowd Rosie’s Dog Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Players gather for pickup basketball on a court at Junipero Beach in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH | 12:53 p.m. Saturday | Players gather for pickup basketball on a court at Junipero Beach.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Youngsters walk along a stream at Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County on a summer afternoon.
LYTLE CREEK | 1:31 p.m. Saturday | Alina Rendon, 3, front, Adriel Rendon, 10, Mia Rose, 2, and Venessa Gaona, 17, walk along a stream at Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County, about 25 miles northeast of Claremont (and the L.A. County line).
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Orlando Miranda splashes with his young sons in a stream at Lytle Creek.
LYTLE CREEK | 1:34 p.m. Saturday | Orlando Miranda, left, and his sons Osvaldo Miranda, 2, and Carlos Luna, 9, play in a stream at Lytle Creek, about 25 miles northeast of the L.A. County line.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Children look out the window of a tour boat as it departs for a harbor cruise in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH | 3:16 p.m. Saturday | Children look out the window of a tour boat as it departs for a harbor cruise.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

A street vendor sells raspados (shaved ice) in Mariachi Square in Boyle Heights on a summer weekend.
BOYLE HEIGHTS | 3:32 p.m. Saturday | A street vendor sells raspados (shaved ice) in Mariachi Square.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A woman navigates a swan boat in Rainbow Lagoon in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH | 3:46 p.m. Saturday | A woman navigates a swan boat in Rainbow Lagoon.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Surfers practice yoga before surfing at El Porto Beach.
MANHATTAN BEACH | 4:32 p.m. Saturday | Surfers practice yoga before surfing at El Porto Beach.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

Rahzizi Ishakarah rides the one-foot swell at El Porto Beach on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Manhattan Beach.
MANHATTAN BEACH | 5:06 p.m. Saturday | Rahzizi Ishakarah rides the 1-foot swell at El Porto Beach.
(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

A man fishes as others enjoy a shoreline scene in Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.
LADERA HEIGHTS | 5:11 p.m. Sunday | A man fishes as others enjoy a shoreline scene in Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Faa Kinoshita leans on her husband, Atman Akhtar as they relax at Franklin Canyon Reservoir in the Hollywood Hills.
HOLLYWOOD HILLS | 6:15 p.m. Saturday | Faa Kinoshita leans on her husband, Atman Akhtar, both of Highland Park, as they relax at Franklin Canyon Reservoir.
(Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)

Keith Hupp and David Lopez watch (and follow via radio) from an overlook in Elysian Park as the Dodgers play the Giants.
ELYSIAN PARK | 6:40 p.m. Saturday | Keith Hupp, left, and David Lopez watch from an overlook in the park as the Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants. They are listening to the game on the radio.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a catch against the Giants to end Sunday's game at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES | 6:51 p.m. Sunday | Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts makes a catch against the Giants to end the game at Dodger Stadium.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Keven Lopez, 16, plays basketball solo at a court near South Pecan Street in Boyle Heights.
BOYLE HEIGHTS | 7:16 p.m. Saturday | Keven Lopez, 16, plays basketball solo at a court near South Pecan Street.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Two people climb on the remnants of house foundations at Sunken City, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean near Point Fermin.
SAN PEDRO | 7:27 p.m. Saturday | Two people climb on the remnants of house foundations at Sunken City, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean near Point Fermin.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Ramon Vuenrostro, center, and Antonio Mendiola, right, play handball at Pecan Recreation Center in Boyle Heights.
BOYLE HEIGHTS | 7:39 p.m. Saturday | Ramon Vuenrostro, center, and Antonio Mendiola, right, play handball at Pecan Recreation Center.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Elsbeth Steele and Chris Williams watch a movie at the Electric Dusk Drive-in atop a former Sears parking garage in Glendale.
GLENDALE | 9:18 p.m. Saturday | Elsbeth Steele and Chris Williams of Cypress Park watch “National Lampoon’s Vacation” at the Electric Dusk Drive-in atop a former Sears parking garage.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Moviegoers watch "National Lampoon's Vacation" at the Electric Dusk Drive-In atop an old Sears parking garage in Glendale.
GLENDALE | 9:24 p.m. Saturday | Moviegoers watch “National Lampoon’s Vacation” at the Electric Dusk Drive-In atop an old Sears parking garage.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Ocean Brown, 8, of Huntington Beach, gets airborne at the Venice Beach Skate Park.
VENICE | 10:43 a.m. Sunday | Ocean Brown, 8, of Huntington Beach, gets airborne at the Venice Beach Skate Park.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Beachgoers snorkel with garibaldi, California's state fish, at Casino Point Dive Park on Catalina Island.
AVALON, SANTA CATALINA | 8:57 a.m. Sunday | Beachgoers snorkel with garibaldi, California’s state fish, at Casino Point Dive Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bikers and a runner on the bicycle path in Venice Beach.
VENICE | 11:35 a.m. Sunday | People make their way along the bicycle path in Venice Beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Masked and mobile, cyclists make their way along the bicycle path in Venice Beach.
VENICE |12 p.m. Sunday | Masked and mobile, cyclists make their way along the bicycle path in Venice Beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Two people and a dog on stand-up paddleboards in Marina del Rey harbor waters.
MARINA DEL REY| 2:11 p.m. Sunday | People and pet paddle harbor waters.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Hikers take in downtown views at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.
LADERA HEIGHTS | 2:53 p.m. Sunday | Hikers take in downtown views at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

An aerial view of dozens of boats moored in the turquoise waters of Catalina Harbor.
AVALON, SANTA CATALINA | 3:17 p.m. Sunday | As seen in an aerial view, dozens of boats are moored in the turquoise waters of Catalina Harbor.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Paddleboarders ply the waters of Avalon Harbor.
AVALON, SANTA CATALINA | 3:25 p.m. Sunday | Paddleboarders ply the waters of Avalon Harbor.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Ekaterina Pokrovskaya, of Las Vegas, shows off her ballet moves for a photographer on the Santa Monica Pier.
SANTA MONICA | 4:07 p.m. Sunday | Ekaterina Pokrovskaya, of Las Vegas, strikes a pose for a photographer on the Santa Monica Pier.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Chef Armond Keys, owner of Bootsy's BBQ, works the grill at his West Adams home.
WEST ADAMS | 4:16 p.m. Sunday | Chef Armond Keys, owner of Bootsy’s BBQ, works the grill at his home as he prepares for diners to “get a taste of the smoke.”
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Montey Taylor, 7, top, and his cousin Darryl Bing, 12, play in the sand at a Santa Monica beach.
SANTA MONICA | 4:16 p.m. Sunday | Montey Taylor, 7, top, and his cousin Darryl Bing, 12, make the most of a sandy beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Gabriela Short of West Hollywood and Julio Escobar of Culver City dance to salsa music at the beach in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA | 5:25 p.m. Sunday | Gabriela Short of West Hollywood and Julio Escobar of Culver City dance to salsa music at the beach.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Friends meet for a painting session on the grass in Echo Park.
ECHO PARK | 6:04 p.m. Sunday | A group of friends meet for a painting session on the grass.
(Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)

Karissa Green, 30, of Dallas, strikes a pose on the ledge of the Griffith Park Observatory as the sun sets.
GRIFFITH PARK | 7:16 p.m. Sunday | Karissa Green, 30, of Dallas, strikes a pose on the ledge of the Griffith Park Observatory as the sun sets.
(Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)

People take in the view as the sun sets beyond the Santa Monica Pier.
SANTA MONICA | 7:32 p.m. Sunday | People take in the view as the sun sets beyond the Santa Monica Pier.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Both masked, Diana Mazariegos and her husband, Jonathan Gomez, of Riverside, embrace at dusk by the Santa Monica Pier.
SANTA MONICA | 8:04 p.m. Sunday| Diana Mazariegos and her husband, Jonathan Gomez, of Riverside, embrace at dusk on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Share
LifestyleTravel
Times staff