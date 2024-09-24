L.A. is sandwich heaven. 37 of our favorites to try now.
- Home to two restaurants that both claim to have invented the French dip, L.A. has plenty of sandwich history to dig into.
- Alongside the stalwarts, new sandwich makers are wooing diners by re-creating iconic sandwiches with local ingredients.
- L.A. Times Food writers share their favorite sandwiches across the city, both new and old.
Los Angeles may be a relatively young city, but it’s steeped in sandwich history. It lays claim to the French dip, with downtown dens Cole’s and Phillippe the Original both claiming to be the originator of the roast beef sandwich that comes on a French roll dunked in jus or with the drippings served on the side. The playfully dueling sandwich spots also represent two of the longest-running restaurants in the region, both founded in 1908.
Not only do the historic haunts disagree on who invented the French dip, but diners are often split on which spot makes the superior version. In fact, you’ll notice a similar argument around Langer’s, a Jewish deli in Westlake that’s been around since 1947, and the ideal modifications for its hot pastrami sandwich. That’s because the sandwich, universally beloved, is a highly personal and customizable dish.
“With a sandwich, you’re curating every single bite,” says Anna Sonenshein, who runs Little Fish, a seafood-centric counter in Echo Park’s Dada Market, with her partner Niki Vahle. “If you hand somebody a plate of food, they can figure out what gets on their fork. But in a sandwich, every bite is picked by us.”
Little Fish, which went viral for fried fish sandwiches modeled after McDonald’s Filet o’ Fish, is part of a new wave of sandwich makers harnessing nostalgia by re-creating iconic sandwiches with local, high-quality ingredients.
“A great sandwich is [about] balance,” says Brandon Kida, chef-owner of Go Go Bird, an L.A.-style fried chicken stand in Culver City’s Citizen Public Market. “There’s got to be a great balance of, obviously, the filling and the bread and then the particular condiments.”
Los Angeles is heaven for sandwich lovers. From longtime favorites to trendy newcomers, these are the best sandwiches to try right now.
Go Go Bird recently unveiled a new sandwich called the Reach, made in collaboration with Food Beast managing editor Richard Guinto — an homage to the original chicken sandwich at Burger King that Guinto ate with his grandfather growing up: the soft sesame roll, crumbly chicken patty, shredded lettuce and creamy mayo.
Alongside nostalgia-driven newcomers are sandwich makers translating the deli traditions they grew up with in various parts of the world, including a handful of Italian schiacciata specialists, a Wagyu tasting-menu restaurant offering its take on Philadelphia’s finest culinary import and a charming Silver Lake cafe where a staple Nowruz dish is tucked inside sesame-dotted barbari bread.
In this guide, L.A. Times Food staff writers highlight our favorite sandwiches across the city, including a couple of obvious heavy-hitters but notably skipping over a few. That’s not to say you shouldn’t come to your own conclusion regarding the two French dips, or try the seminal Godmother at Bay Cities (you’ll find the latter on columnist Jenn Harris’ guide to the best Italian subs). From soaked tortas ahogadas to meatball subs and a walnut shrimp katsu, these are 37 of (what we consider to be) the best sandwiches in L.A.
Biscuit sandwich at All Day Baby
Kuku sandevich at Azizam
Shrimp ahogada at Birote Deli
Chopped cheese at Bodega Park
The Mozzarella at Bread Head
Black pastrami Reuben at Brent's Deli
Meatloaf sandwich at Bub and Grandma’s
Turkey sandwich at the Butchery
Wild Flower sandwich at the Cheese Shop at the Mix
The Macellaia at the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills
Meatball sub at Cricca's Italian Deli
Mamma Mia at Dan's Super Subs
Falafel at Falafel Arax
Artichoke sandwich at Ferrazzani's Pasta & Market
The Reach at Go Go Bird
Chicken parm at Jemma Hollywood
Walnut shrimp katsu at Katsu Sando
No. 19 at Langer's Deli
Little Fish
The #SGV Special at Little Sister
Fried chicken sandwich at Locol
Lorenzo at Lorenzo California
Bresaola at Maison Matho
Choripán at Mario's Butcher Shop
Philly cheesesteak at Matu
The Monaco at Mamie Italian Kitchen
Jambon beurre at Moulin
The Normandie at Open Market
“With this, we’re standing on the shoulders of everyone who’s been doing L.A. food for a while,” said chef Andrew Marco. “We can draw these lines and create a brand-new sandwich that’s all the way, 100% very Los Angeles — something that you would only find here.”
Roast beef sandwich at Pane Bianco
Croque Matthieu at Pasjoli
Lamb dip at Philippe the Original
Braised oxtail grilled cheese at Post & Beam
Beef shawarma wrap at Sincerely Syria
Beef tongue sandwich at Torino
Torta ahogada at Tortuga Bay
The sandwich comes swimming in a moat of spicy tomato sauce and overflowing with juicy carnitas and beans, but the thick sourdough bread remains springy as you fork and knife your way through it — or, for the brave, tackle it with both hands. Slivers of sharp white onion and a wedge of lime are served on the side for a nice acidic contrast. Despite the durability of the bread, this is not a sandwich that you take to go. Be prepared to enjoy it on one of the indoor or outdoor tables outfitted with plaid vinyl tablecloths and Lotería placemats, perhaps with a house agua fresca or smoothie to wash it down.
Smokey meatball at Uptown Provisions
Roast chicken sandwich at Vicky's All Day
Stacked between two slices of lightly toasted and buttered sourdough bread is a plump chicken breast, melted Gruyère, applewood-smoked bacon, a thick slice of tomato, beet-pickled shallots and arugula, with tarragon aioli smeared on either side. It’s adjacent to a good club sandwich (without that useless middle piece of bread) or one you’d make with leftovers the day after a holiday. It could easily be served as a standalone dish, but Vicky’s is generous enough to offer it with a side of fries. This sandwich, a glass of skin-contact wine, a book and a seat at the bar equate to one of my favorite solo meals in the neighborhood.
Eat your way across L.A.
Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.