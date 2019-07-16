ShakeAlertLA app: In the July 15 California section, an article about the ShakeAlertLA app described David Eisenman as the lead scientist on the Los Angeles County Community Disaster Resilience Project. He is one of the lead scientists for the project, not the only one.
Jim Bouton: In the July 15 Sports section, a caption with an article about the late Jim Bouton’s book “Ball Four” said the photo it accompanied was from 1970. The photo of Bouton with the book, which originally was released in 1970, was taken in 2000.
