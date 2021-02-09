Full Coverage: 50 years after the Sylmar earthquake
-
1
The magnitude 6.6 Sylmar earthquake shook Southern California on Feb. 9, 1971, causing significant damage and 64 deaths. What few realized at the time was how close it came to being far more catastrophic.
-
2
The Sylmar quake was one of the worst in modern Los Angeles history, killing 64 people, injuring 2,543 and causing $553 million in damage.
-
3
Fifty years ago, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake centered in Sylmar caused us to rethink how we live in earthquake country.
-
4
The magnitude 6.6 Sylmar earthquake devastated the northeast San Fernando Valley 50 years ago this week.