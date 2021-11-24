Ask A Reporter is the live meetup series where Los Angeles Times journalists discuss the news and answer your questions about current events and the stories we cover.
Regrouping after the devastating 2018 Camp fire, the Paradise High School Bobcats football team became a powerful symbol of a community coming together after unthinkable adversity.
On Nov. 17 columnist Bill Plaschke will discuss his career as a sports writer and the stories behind “Paradise Found: A High School Football Team Rises from the Ashes” with Times Executive Sports Editor Christian Stone.
Plaschke’s new book follows the Paradise High Bobcats through their first season after fire leveled their Northern California town in 2018. Kirkus Reviews calls “Paradise Found” a “moving and well-told account of how a battered team regrouped after catastrophic losses.” Read an excerpt.
On Nov. 10 Times photographer and foreign correspondent Marcus Yam discussed his work in Afghanistan during a special edition of Ask A Reporter presented in partnership with Arizona State University. Yam was in conversation with foreign and national editor Jeffrey Fleishman at the new ASU California Center.
One of the few journalists in Kabul as the Taliban swept to power and American forces retreated, Yam chronicled refugee evacuations, stories of women in hiding, and a U.S. drone strike that mistakenly killed civilians. Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Yam left a career in aerospace engineering to become a photographer.
On April 29 at 6 p.m. Times journalists Sandy Banks, Howard Blume, Paloma Esquivel and Sonja Sharp discussed school reopenings in California and their coverage of education during the coronavirus pandemic.
On March 24, at 6 p.m. Times journalists Teresa Watanabe, Anh Do, Ada Tseng and special guest George Takei discussed the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. They talked about the history of racist policies in California, how they’ve coped with recent violence and shooting in Atlanta, and ways to support the Asian community in this time. Watch the event on YouTube.