On Nov. 10 Times photographer and foreign correspondent Marcus Yam discussed his work in Afghanistan during a special edition of Ask A Reporter presented in partnership with Arizona State University. Yam was in conversation with foreign and national editor Jeffrey Fleishman at the new ASU California Center.

Taliban police patrol the streets in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26, 2021. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

One of the few journalists in Kabul as the Taliban swept to power and American forces retreated, Yam chronicled refugee evacuations, stories of women in hiding, and a U.S. drone strike that mistakenly killed civilians. Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Yam left a career in aerospace engineering to become a photographer.

Watch the discussion: On YouTube, Twitter or Facebook.

Kindergarten student Franky Cervantes has temperature checked by school supervisors aide Selena Aguirre before entering Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School for first day of in-class instruction for Kindergarten and first grade students at LAUSD schools on April 13, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

On April 29 at 6 p.m. Times journalists Sandy Banks, Howard Blume, Paloma Esquivel and Sonja Sharp discussed school reopenings in California and their coverage of education during the coronavirus pandemic.

Times reporter Teresa Watanabe (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

On March 24, at 6 p.m. Times journalists Teresa Watanabe, Anh Do, Ada Tseng and special guest George Takei discussed the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. They talked about the history of racist policies in California, how they’ve coped with recent violence and shooting in Atlanta, and ways to support the Asian community in this time. Watch the event on YouTube.

