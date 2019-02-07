Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Argos, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Thursday morning two miles from Argos, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:24 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 41 miles from Twentynine Palms, 41 miles from Yucca Valley and 44 miles from Barstow.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
