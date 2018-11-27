Woman killed, husband injured after fire rips through Long Beach home

A woman in her 60s was killed and her husband was hospitalized after a fire engulfed the couple’s townhouse just steps from the sand in Long Beach late Monday.
Heavy smoke was billowing from the two-story residence on 38th Place when firefighters arrived about 11:30 p.m., authorities said. A man who was outside told firefighters that his wife was trapped in the home, Long Beach firefighter Jake Heflin told reporters at the scene.
Firefighters pulled the woman from the building, and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her husband was taken to a hospital in moderate condition, Heflin said.
Fifty firefighters who were battling the blaze eventually got the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to nearby homes, authorities said. Residences on both sides of the townhouse sustained water damage.
Fire officials are investigating what sparked the blaze.