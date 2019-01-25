El Monte church volunteer accused of lewd acts with teen boys; more victims sought

Authorities are looking for possible victims of a former church volunteer and camp supervisor at the El Monte Union High School District who is facing felony charges of inappropriately touching teenage boys.
Matthew Ramiro Alejos, 27, was arrested and charged in November with six felony counts, including lewd acts on a minor, oral copulation and annoying or molesting a minor with a prior conviction.
Alejos served three years’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a minor in 2013. The charge was dismissed after he completed probation, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.
Alejos is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in lieu of $700,000 bail.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials Friday said there may be additional victims based on Alejos’ close contact with children over the past five years. Alejos was a volunteer with the young adult ministry at the Calvary Chapel Church of South El Monte from 2013 until he was arrested last year.
He was employed by the El Monte Union High School District as a camp supervisor from May 2011 to the time he was arrested. Alejos most recently worked at the Rosemead Adult School campus but previously had been assigned to El Monte High School and Rosemead High School, sheriff’s officials said.
Authorities said Alejos befriended the young boys, gained their trust and had inappropriate contact with them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273. Anonymous tips can be directed to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.