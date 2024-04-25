Advertisement
California

San Bernardino County teacher arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old girl

Excelsior Charter School in San Bernardino.
(Google Maps)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A teacher in San Bernardino County was arrested after being accused of lewd conduct with a 16-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Brett David Dahl, a 43-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested on allegations of child endangerment, child abduction, contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

Dahl was a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools, but authorities did not clarify whether the victim was a student of Dahl. Authorities believe there could be more victims. A spokesperson for Excelsior Charter Schools could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with more information has been encouraged to contact Det. Jason Desario at 909-890-4904. Those who want to be anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

