San Bernardino County teacher arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old girl

A teacher in San Bernardino County was arrested after being accused of lewd conduct with a 16-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Brett David Dahl, a 43-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested on allegations of child endangerment, child abduction, contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held on $60,000 bail.

Dahl was a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools, but authorities did not clarify whether the victim was a student of Dahl. Authorities believe there could be more victims. A spokesperson for Excelsior Charter Schools could not be reached for comment.

Anyone with more information has been encouraged to contact Det. Jason Desario at 909-890-4904. Those who want to be anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.