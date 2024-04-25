San Bernardino County teacher arrested after allegations of inappropriate conduct with 16-year-old girl
A teacher in San Bernardino County was arrested after being accused of lewd conduct with a 16-year-old girl, according to authorities.
Brett David Dahl, a 43-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested on allegations of child endangerment, child abduction, contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting with a minor for a lewd purpose, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held on $60,000 bail.
Dahl was a teacher at Excelsior Charter Schools, but authorities did not clarify whether the victim was a student of Dahl. Authorities believe there could be more victims. A spokesperson for Excelsior Charter Schools could not be reached for comment.
Anyone with more information has been encouraged to contact Det. Jason Desario at 909-890-4904. Those who want to be anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.