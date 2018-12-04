New charges filed in Mother's Day shooting that left two teens dead

Prosecutors announced charges Tuesday against two additional suspects — including the alleged gunman — in a shooting that left two teenage boys dead and two other victims wounded on Mother’s Day in South Los Angeles, officials said.
Nancy Joanna De La Rocha, 27, and Edwin Federico Loza, 19, were each charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that claimed the lives of La’marrion Upchurch and Monyae Jackson, both 15-year-old Long Beach residents, according to a news release issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Prosecutors say Loza opened fire shortly before 1:30 a.m. on May 13, striking La’marrion, Monyae and two other teenagers in the 300 block of West Manchester Avenue in Florence.
La’marrion died at the scene, and Monyae died in an area hospital two days later. The other teens’ injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
De La Rocha and Loza are expected to make their first appearances in a downtown L.A. courtroom on Tuesday. Earlier this year, 19-year-old Christian Ivan Macias was arrested and charged in connection with the slayings, and he has pleaded not guilty.
Attempts to contact attorneys for De La Rocha, Loza and Macias were unsuccessful Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors have said all three suspects are active gang members and said the killing was carried out in furtherance of gang activity, though a spokesman for the district attorney’s office declined to say to which gang faction the trio is accused of belonging.
Earlier this year, LAPD Capt. Peter Whittingham, who was leading South Bureau homicide investigations at the time, said the victims were not gang members and had been attacked “senselessly, for no reason that we can determine.”
At a news conference earlier this year, Kevonte Watkins described his younger brother, Monyae, as a bright, intelligent teen who liked to make people around him laugh.
“He gave me the inspiration to be the positive role model in his life,” Watkins said.
Relatives have questioned why some of the victims, including Monyae, were placed in handcuffs after the shooting. Earlier this year, Whittingham confirmed that claim was being investigated, though it was not immediately clear whether the LAPD had completed its review of that allegation.